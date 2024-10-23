Windsorites speak out about their experiences with the TikTok door-knock trend

Windsorites are speaking out regarding a recent social media trend that is terrorizing the city.

Brandon Seguin was a victim of the TikTok door-knock challenge earlier this year, but didn’t know it. He and his wife were not home, but his 16-year-old daughter was with a two-year old sibling.

“I thought maybe it was some of her friends playing a trick on her or something,” Seguin told CTV News.

He didn't think anything of it at the time, but with Tuesday's update about Windsor police investigating incidents pertaining to the challenge, he felt compelled to share his video.

“I threw my video up there, hoping that someone might be able to identify them,” said Seguin.

“If it's happened to a lot more people, it's a little more frustrating than a one-off thing.”

Another Forest Glade resident, Jim Manning, was pranked a few days ago.

“Absolutely I'm concerned,” Manning said.

“This whole neighborhood is all seniors so if that’s happening around here, it would devastate people. I don't know. I thought about it, but I sure hope it doesn't happen.”

The online challenge shows people kicking front doors, then running away. It has evolved into some of the pranks causing property damage within the city.

“Keep your lights on,” Manning warned.

“Neighborhood Watch. They should maybe start something around here. We do not have that. It would be something to think about.”

Ward 7 city councillor, Angelo Marignani, is actively looking to bring Neighbourhood Watch to his ward, which includes Forest Glade.

Greg Lemay has advocated for the program a couple of times since 2022 and has a list of willing volunteers.

“We already have this data,” Lemay said.

“He (Marignani) just needs to take it. Use it. Plug it in and now he's got his (block) captains and I'm assuming most of these people still live in the same household. We're talking less than two years ago.”

Lemay assumed most, if not all, would step up if asked. Nevertheless, he's willing to share the information he gathered to help get Neighbourhood Watch implemented.

“It's (the information gathered) not mine to keep. It was supposed to be put out there to actually utilize,” Lemay said.