Windsorites celebrate Easter Sunday at Willistead Manor

As Canadians participate in Easter celebrations on Sunday, in Windsor, Ont. the holiday was marked in a variety of different ways — one of those celebrations involved a special brunch and Easter egg hunt at Willistead Manor.

The heritage venue was packed for two separate brunch sittings at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Families dined on a spread of delicacies, prepared by the good people at Thyme to Go for their third annual event.

Children also got to partake on a quaint Easter egg hunt on the main floor of Willistead Manor.

With decorative table settings and plenty of bite-sized treats to go around, event organizers were happy for the special event to return.

“After COVID everything really closed down and shut down…and even our first Easter after COVID everyone was a little bit nervous. But it seems like everyone’s ready to get back at it and we’re super excited to have them,” said Julie Myers, owner of Thyme to Go.