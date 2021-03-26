WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor resident - Stephanie Seguin - is the winner of NFL Canada’s 'Fan of the Year' contest – and the $30,000 first prize.

Former NFL player and co-host of the NFL Good Morning Football show, Nate Burleson, informed Seguin of the big news.

Fellow Windsorite and friend, Jen Pillon, nominated Seguin and her family for this award after seeing an advertisement on Facebook.

Seguin was one of 10,000 contest entries. Seguin and her family are long-time, diehard Kansas City Chiefs fans.

However, her notable work within the community through her Chasing Hazel Foundation (CHF) impressed the judges.

The foundation, founded in 2017, educates and raises awareness about how important individuals with Down syndrome are to the community.

The charity’s vision for the future is for the world to be inclusive – celebrating the diversity and potential of everyone in society with respect and appreciation.

"Chasing Hazel has come a long way,” said Seguin.

“We just never want anybody to look at a person and decide where they belong and what they can contribute to a certain area, to a certain space - basically on what they look like or their disability. And so it's all about really understanding that it's OK to be different."

