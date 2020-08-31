WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent OPP are releasing the identity of a 48-year-old woman who drowned at Rondeau Provincial Park.

The victim is identified as Heather Connon of Windsor.

Police responded to a report of a person who fell off an inflatable raft and went into distress at the park on Thursday at 2:15 p.m.

Officers say the individual was recovered by those on shore, who attempted to resuscitate the victim. She was transported to hospital in Chatham, where she was pronounced dead.

OPP say they want to thank members of the public for their efforts in attempting to save the victim's life prior to the arrival of OPP and Emergency Medical Services.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Connon's family with funeral arrangements.