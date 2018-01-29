Windsor woman arrested after unmarked cigarettes seized in traffic stop
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, January 29, 2018 10:41AM EST
Chatham-Kent OPP have seized several cartons of unmarked cigarettes and a small amount of marijuana after a traffic stop on Highway 401.
Police conducted the traffic stop on the 401 near Scane Road on Jan. 25 around 1 p.m.
During the stop, police say they found several cartons of unmarked cigarettes and a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle.
As a result, the female driver, Leslie Robinson, 59, of Windsor has been charged with possessing unmarked cigarettes.