Windsor West NDP candidate voices support for Ojibway National Urban Park

The NDP candidate for Windsor West, Lisa Gretzky, is expressing her support for the Ojibway National Urban Park.

Gretzky said she wants to ensure the last piece of the land puzzle, the Tallgrass Prairie Heritage Park, is signed over to Parks Canada by the provincial government.

"The first day that we form government we could sign the paper work,” she said. “We could start the talks with Parks Canada, get the agreement in place and get the transfer done right away. It's not something that would take a great amount of time, and that's why people are wondering why the Conservatives say they're supportive but never actually did what was needed to transfer the land."

Despite assurances seven months ago, Gretzky said the Ford government has not done anything to move the project forward.