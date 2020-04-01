WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are warning residents about a COVID-19 fraud scam after a victim was bilked out of $1,000.

Police say the coronavirus pandemic appears to be one of the current opportunities fraudsters are starting to explore.

In one recent case, police say a victim received a call from someone posing as an acquaintance in need of money for groceries. They said they were experiencing financial problems during the difficult times related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The victim wanted to help, so they followed the fraudster's instructions of purchasing gift cards and providing the card information through text messages.

Police say the victim quickly realized it was a scam, but unfortunately they had already provided the information and lost over $1,000.

How to avoid being defrauded:

Police say it is important to always make sure you know who you are speaking with. If you do not recognize the phone number, take steps to contact the person with the phone number in your records.

Remember that fraudsters can make an incoming call appear legitimate by making the call display appear with a number that in fact belongs to the company/agency they say they are from. However, they are not actually phoning from that number.

This is also true through e-mail as fraudsters can make e-mail appear very legitimate. It is imperative that you do your due diligence and always confirm who you are speaking with, especially if it involves giving out personal information or money. Never provide personal information as fraudsters are phishing for this information.

The Financial Crimes Branch recommends that if you receive a call, e-mail or a text message from someone asking for personal information or money, that you slow down, take your time, take the emotion out of the situation, and verify the information. If you are unable to verify the information yourself, please contact your local police service who can assist you before you become a victim.

If you believe you are a victim of a fraud, contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.