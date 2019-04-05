

Members of Unifor are mourning the loss of one of the union’s leaders in Windsor-Essex.

John Toth, who was the president of Unifor local 195, passed away on Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 56.

“John will be missed by many, many, people,” says Emile Nabbout, the second vice president in Local 195. “He fought on behalf of the working people and he put his family first.”

Nabbout says Toth should be remembered for bring a great leader in Windsor-Essex.

“He has done many things for different charitable agencies,” says Nabbout. "I remember him being strong and he would never walk away from a fight.”

Toth replaced Gerry Farnham as president of Unifor local 195 in June 2017.

His obituary says Toth served in various positions with the local since 2001, including three years as first vice president.

It also says Toth’s service to his community started in 1982 when he served as Separate School Board Trustee with the Windsor Board of Education until 1985. He was later elected

A visitation will be held at Windsor Chapel-Banwell location on Monday and a funeral will be held on Tuesday morning.