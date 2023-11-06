Windsor to mark Remembrance Day with stories, parade and service

The City of Windsor has once again partnered with the Veterans Memorial Services Committee, local military representatives, Windsor Police Service and others to put together a number of events and programming in honour of Remembrance Day and those who have fallen in military service and those who continue to serve.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said he is grateful to gather again this year to pay respects and reflect while thanking the men and women who fought to “leave our world safer and better than they found it.”

“Participating in these commemorations is one of my greatest honours as mayor,” Dilkens said. “We certainly are thankful for the brave acts, and for the individual and collective sacrifices of those who have served and who serve today. We commit to honouring them, to keeping their stories and memories alive and their legacies forever in our hearts. We will remember them.”

Paul Lauzon, president of the Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee, we remember those who volunteered sacrificed, served and died for our freedom on Nov. 11 – as we should each day.

“We will never forget them. This year, we welcome everyone to gather together to remember. Join us in person, or watch the television and online broadcasts. If you are unable to do either, then take a moment of silence at 11 a.m., or visit one of our many city monuments or veterans sections of your local cemetery. There are many ways to join as a community to honour our heroes. We will remember. We will never forget,” Lauzon said.

Window Decals and City Hall Illumination:

As part of the City’s commemoration initiatives, large window decals honouring Remembrance Day with images from the Canadian War Museum will once again be displayed on the main floor of City Hall at 350 City Hall Square West for the month of November. From Nov. 8 to 13, City Hall will also be illuminated in red each night in honour of our veterans.

Veterans Banner Project:

Everyone is encouraged to visit the Olde Riverside section of Wyandotte Street where street banners are hanging through the end of November 2023 showing the names, dates, and other commemorative information about some of the veterans with connections to our community. This project, now in its second year, has doubled the number of banners on display to 50 banners. The project is led by Marty Flanagan and is a partnership between the Olde Riverside Town Centre Business Improvement Association (BIA), the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 255, and ENWIN.

We Remember Their Stories:

From Nov. 1 to 10, previously recorded videos will be shared online highlighting local veterans reflecting on their service, stories, and comrades. Many of these videos were produced through the Veterans Memories Project created by the Windsor Historical Society. The recordings will be shared via the City of Windsor’s Facebook page and Mayor Dilkens’ Facebook page.

Remembrance Day Virtual Conversations:

On Nov. 9 and 10, two virtual roundtable discussions (recorded in 2020 and 2021) will be rebroadcast on social media. For these memorable conversations, Mayor Dilkens sat down with a group of local veterans, officers, and military family members to reflect on the contributions of veterans, their stories, the impact of a life of service on families and loved ones, and the importance of Remembrance Day. The recordings will be shared once again via the City of Windsor’s Facebook page and Mayor Dilkens’ Facebook page.

Free Admission at Museum Windsor and Art Windsor-Essex (AWE):

Museum Windsor will offer free admission at the Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House on Saturday, Nov. 11 in honour of Remembrance Day. The museum sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Art Windsor-Essex (AWE) will also offer free admission to the gallery that same day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Remembrance Day Parade:

Members of the HMCS Hunter and members of the Windsor Regiment (RCAC) will march from the Great Canadian Flag at Dieppe Gardens up Ouellette Avenue, and over to the cenotaph outside Windsor City Hall. This parade march will start out from Dieppe at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Members of the public are invited to gather along the roadways and join in the parade as it passes by on route to City Hall.

Windsor’s Official Remembrance Day Service:

Representatives of the Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee, military representatives, pre-registered wreath bearers, government officials, and members of the public will attend the cenotaph at City Hall Square in Windsor for an outdoor service on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.. Special guest speakers from the military will include Honorary Colonel Joseph Ouellette for the Essex and Kent Scottish and Commodore Patrick Montgomery, Commander of the RCN Naval Reserves, who is visiting our community in honour of the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Canadian Naval Reserves. The service will also be broadcast live on YourTV and via Facebook Live on the City of Windsor’s Facebook page. YourTV will also rebroadcast the service at 6 p.m.

Organizations and individuals wishing to lay a wreath at the Remembrance Day Service this year must pre-register with Ms. Bonnie Burian, Secretary of the Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee (WVMSC), at 519-973-4057 by phone or at bburian@cogeco.ca by email. Please note that you may be requested to lay your wreath personally on site after 1 p.m. on Nov. 11.

Special Ceremony for Windsor Regiment:

Immediately following the Remembrance Day Service, members of the Windsor Regiment will march over to Freedom Way to conduct a ceremony to hand over the unit’s old Guidon to the University of Windsor at the former Armouries (now the School of Creative Arts). All those attending the cenotaph service are invited to join the march and observe this special commemorative ceremony.