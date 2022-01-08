Windsor teen baker fundraises for Hiatus House 

Windsor, Ont. -

A local high school student is giving back — one cupcake at a time.

Fifteen-year-old Vanessa Brenders started her baking business Cookies & Crumbs during the onset of the pandemic.

Now the Holy Names high school student is helping raise money for the Hiatus House in Windsor.

Hiatus House helps women and children in battered and abusive relationships find a new way of living in the city by providing emergency shelter.

From Jan. 22 until Feb. 26, Brenders will be donating 50 per cent of proceeds from her weekly cupcake boxes and hot chocolate bomb sales to the women’s shelter.

“A lot of people tend especially after the holidays to think that they have enough of what they need, but help doesn’t stop being needed after the holidays,” Benders said. “And during the holidays many people actually donate to food banks which isn’t the only charity. I decided to help the Hiatus House because they do such great work for women and children and put my talent to a good cause.”

Brenders hopes to raise $1,000 for the shelter.