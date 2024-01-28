Windsor Spitfires dominate the Peterborough Petes Saturday

WINDSOR
    The struggling Windsor Spitfires hosted the Peterborough Petes Saturday, with both teams looking for critical wins.

    Liam Greentree secured the game-winning goal including a hat trick and six points on the night.

    The Spitfires dominated the Petes 8-2.

    Staying south of the border, they take on the Saginaw Spirit Sunday afternoon.

