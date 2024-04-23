Windsor shooting suspect John Managhan added to Canada’s most wanted list

A Windsor man sought for attempted murder has been named as one of Canada’s most wanted fugitives.

The BOLO program revealed its newest list of the country’s top 25 most wanted suspects on Tuesday. Number 21 on the list is John Managhan, a 25-year-old man accused of taking part in a targeted shooting in the 900 block of Pierre Avenue on August 15, 2023. Windsor police officers were on scene of an investigation in the 900 block of Pierre Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)

The 33-year-old victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries but ultimately survived.

Managhan, a British Columbia native whose last known residence was in Windsor, has been on the run from police ever since.

“Since issuing a warrant for Managhan’s arrest, we have worked diligently with our law enforcement partners across Canada in an effort to locate him,” said Windsor Police Inspector Andrew Randall. “We believe that he is still in the country and we are committed to doing everything it takes to ensure he is apprehended.”

A second suspect, 26-year-old Kyle Small, was arrested in Michigan on Nov. 25, 2023 after a coordinated law enforcement effort involving the Windsor Police Service, the Ontario Provincial Police-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad, and the United States Marshals Service.

Managhan is described as a white male, approximately 5’10” tall and 160lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached directly. If you see him, please contact 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on Managhan’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

Launched in 2018, the BOLO program is a national initiative that encourages the public to be on the lookout for Canada’s most wanted fugitives. For more information, please see BOLO’s website at https://www.boloprogram.org.