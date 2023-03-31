Windsor sees largest drop in Canadian household income growth ranking

Windsor experienced the largest drop in its ranking for median household income growth, following a new report from Fraser Institute ― but local employment leaders say the city has all the tools to bounce back in future rankings.

After ranking 11th-highest for median household income in Canada, Windsor ranked 33rd in 2019 — the largest drop in ranking for any of the “36 metropolitan areas in Canada covered by Statistics Canada,” according to Fraser Institute.

"The magnitude is really the part that caught our attention," said Fraser Institute senior fellow Steve Lafleur, adding the City of Windsor experienced many hardships between 2005 and 2019.

"To be honest, it wasn't entirely surprising that Windsor was at the bottom."