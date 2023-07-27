Windsor sees drop in crime severity, including violent and non-violent crimes

Windsor saw a drop in crime severity last year, while the country as a whole saw an increase for the second consecutive year.

Statistics Canada published its 2022 Crime Severity Index (CSI) Thursday, showing Windsor saw an 11 per cent drop, while Canada’s rose 4 per cent.

Since 2021, Windsor saw a 2 per cent decrease in violent crime severity and a 14 per cent decline in non-violent crime, which includes property and drug offences.

According to the Windsor Police Service, Windsor and Amherstburg saw a 9.6 per cent decrease in violent crime and a at a 16.3 per cent drop in non-violent crime year over year.

The crime rate in Windsor has risen slightly, by one per cent. The country’s overall crime rate jumped 5 per cent in 2022.