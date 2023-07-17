Windsor Salt talks enter mediation

Unifor national president Lana Payne addresses a crowd of people supporting Unifor members currently on strike at Windsor Salt on June 29, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor) Unifor national president Lana Payne addresses a crowd of people supporting Unifor members currently on strike at Windsor Salt on June 29, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Nike permanently ends sponsorship of Hockey Canada

Nike has permanently ended its sponsorship of Hockey Canada, after the company temporarily paused its support for the hockey organization following backlash over its handling of allegations of sexual assaults and funding for settlements of these claims.

Flags fly at half-mast at Mont Tremblant, Que. following fatal gondola crash

Quebec provincial police say the type of construction equipment involved in a gondola crash at Mont Tremblant this weekend, killing a man and seriously injuring a woman, was a drilling machine belonging to a third party. They say the gondola struck the machinery about halfway up the mountain at a popular ski resort about 130 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver