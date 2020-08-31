WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor’s first outdoor food hall kicks off this weekend with food options from weekly rotating vendors.

Each weekend in September WindsorEats will be coordinating the outdoor food hall on the covered rink at Lanspeary Park. The hall will be opened Fridays from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This week’s vendors include:

Tropical Hut Philippine Cuisine

Road Chef

BZB Test Kitchen

Rico Taco

Robbie's Gourmet Sausage Co.

WindsorEats will have local beer and wine available for purchase

City council approved moving forward with the idea of the food hall back in May to support local restaurants as part of the city’s COVID-19 Small Business Action Plan. Now that the health unit has allowed outdoor gatherings of up to 100 people, the food hall is able to get started.

If the food hall proves to be a success, WindsorEats says there is the possibility of extending the project into further weekends.

Each weekend will see rotating vendors in order to offer multiple local businesses the chance to participate. Businesses interested in participating in upcoming weekends can reach out to WindsorEats directly.

The food hall offers diners the chance to try food from multiple restaurants and eateries in one place. Most participating vendors don’t operate outdoor patios and would be at festivals and events throughout the region, however, due to COVID-19 cancellations have been unable to.

WindsorEats says appropriate social distancing and health and safety measures will be in place. The risk floor will have distanced picnic tables and all menu items will be available through a contactless online system.

Guests will also have the opportunity to dine in or take out.

Further details on making reservations, what to expect upon arrival and the list of weekly vendors is available on the WindsorEats website.