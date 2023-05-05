Windsor’s new greenhouse will host its first plant sale

The public is invited to look inside the city's brand new greenhouse this weekend.

The 26th annual plant sale is set to go Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

It is the horticulture department's first plant sale at the new greenhouse located at 2449 Mc Dougall St.

Crews have not only been busy preparing a variety of vegetables, plants, and flowers, but ensuring the building is in good order for the sale.

Mike Murphy is the supervisor of horticulture for the City of Windsor. He’s anticipating a solid turnout and advises that the public arrive early. Lineups are likely.

"So this year we have our herbs and vegetables which are our usual stock for the sale,” said Murphy.

“We have a number of tropical [plants] that we are selling, some hanging baskets, elephant ears. We do have a very small selection of larger tropical plants and obviously the big draw to our sale is our selection of perennial plants which is in our outdoor area,” he said.

A varied selection of plants and economic prices will likely entice an anticipated 400-500 patrons on Saturday.

City of Windsor’s greenhouse as seen on May 5, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)