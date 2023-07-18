Windsor’s Huron Lodge celebrates five centenarians

When you live to be 100-years-old, everyone asks you what your secret is.

Helen Cooke, who celebrated her 102nd birthday in June, has an answer in the can.

“A beer a day,” she said.

Cooke and four other residents of Huron Lodge long-term care home were the toast of an afternoon celebration Monday as residents, staff and family members came together for an annual celebration of the centenarians among them.

Cooke saying, she’s just joking about the beer a day… she actually prefers Bailey’s.

Helen Cooke says her secret to reaching 100 is a beer a day — though she actually prefers a glass of Bailey’s. Pictured at Huron Lodge in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

She said the celebration was a smash.

“I’m still here and I feel pretty good,” said Cooke.

“Everybody was nice. Nurses, everybody.”

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens was on hand with certificates for the five honorees — making note of the contributions they’ve made and all that’s changed in their lifetime.

“Each of our honoured guests has collected experiences and memories and wisdom that are really invaluable to our community,” Dilkens said. “You are the touch points to the past.”

The youngest of the bunch, Arman Kupeyan, hasn’t yet hit the 100 mark — and says he’s not ready for it!

“I don’t like it,” he said. “It’s too much, 100… I liked 70.”

Kupeyan said he doesn’t have a secret, but that he’s always tried to take care of himself.

“I look to myself to take care,” he said. “No smoke. Be careful with smoke. [Don’t] drink too much. That one’s important."

99-year-old Arman Kupeyan marks his coming centenarian status with family — and a cold beer at Huron Lodge in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)