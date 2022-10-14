Windsor’s Craft Beer Festival is back this weekend
After a two-year hiatus the Windsor Craft Beer Festival has returned to Willistead Park in Walkerville showcasing craft beer products from local breweries and abroad.
The unique attraction is an opportunity for beer-lovers to sample special limited edition blends that are dynamic and one-of-a-kind creations. In addition, some of the best culinary arts from the area will round out a diverse offering of beverages and fine food.
For Adriano Ciotoli, co-owner and founder of the festival, the community excitement for festival has been building.
"We're a neighbourhood festival. We're right in the middle of Walkerville - with the Willistead Manor as the backdrop, in Willistead Park. It's been completely embraced by the community."
The event runs Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. both nights.
The last beer festival took place in 2019. Thousands attended the event. It’s hoped that similar numbers will be reached this weekend.
"Tickets are available on the website at windsorbeerfestival.com,” said Ciotoli.
“We strongly encourage people to purchase their tickets in advance, mainly because they get to save money, which they get to spend on more food and drink at the festival."
As always, patrons are expected to drink responsibly at all times. Parking at Willistead Park and on the street will be limited.
