Windsor’s Canada Day Parade is returning to the downtown core

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) and the Windsor Parade Corporation have announced the return of the Canada Day Parade to Ouellette Avenue.

Officials said on Wednesday that the event will kick off at 11 a.m. on July 1, 2024, and will run through Ouellette Avenue from Wyandotte Street to Riverside Drive before heading west to Caron Avenue.

"We are so excited to bring the parade back downtown, where it truly belongs," said Maggie Durocher of the Windsor Parade Corporation. "This year's parade is going to be bigger and better than ever. We can't wait to see the community come together for this fantastic celebration."

Featuring more than 60 spectacular floats and units, organizers expected the parade will draw thousands of spectators to the city centre.

The Windsor Parade Corporation is inviting groups, organizations, and individuals to be a part of the annual summer event by entering a unit or float. More information on how to participate can be found on their website.

"The parade is a cherished tradition in our community, and its return to the downtown is much anticipated,” said Ward 3 Coun. Renaldo Agostino. “I encourage everyone to come out and enjoy this spectacular display of creativity and community pride."

Chris MacLeod, Chair of the DWBIA, agreed, "The parade is a wonderful opportunity for residents and visitors to experience the best of downtown Windsor. We are proud to support this event and look forward to welcoming everyone to our vibrant downtown district."

To cap off the festivities, Canada Day cupcakes will be served throughout the morning, adding a sweet touch to the day's celebrations.