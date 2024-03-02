WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor RIDE check catches impaired driver

    A RIDE check by Windsor police on March 1, 2024. (Source: Windsor police/X) A RIDE check by Windsor police on March 1, 2024. (Source: Windsor police/X)
    Windsor police were kept busy Friday night at RIDE checks set up in Windsor and Amherstburg.

    Out of the 171 vehicles checked, two roadside tests were administered and one driver was arrested for impaired driving.

    Officers also issued a total of 42 tickets during a traffic enforcement program held earlier in the day.

