Windsor retiree wins grand prize of $500K with the Big Spin

A Windsor mother said she had “butterflies in her stomach” when she arrived at the OLG Prize centre to spin the wheel, winning big with $500,000.

Retiree and mom Shelly Desbien said she had been playing the lottery since she was 18.

“I used to watch my grandma play INSTANT games, and couldn’t wait to try them out myself,” she said in an OLG news release.

Desbien went to the store to watch the in-store spin and saw it land on Big Spin, while she thought it was cool, she didn’t realize how much she could actually win.

“I had butterflies in my stomach when I arrived at the Prize Centre to spin the wheel. I loved seeing the wheel in person. I was genuinely happy to win $100,000 – I never expected to win the top prize. I thought it couldn’t be real when it landed on $500,000,” she shared.

Desbien said she was with her brother when she won her grand prize.

“He jumped up and gave me a big hug. We were both crying happy tears. I was so grateful to win this prize and have my brother with me,” she said.

Desbien said she will be buying a new jeep with some of her winnings.

“I am thrilled to be able to pay cash for it! I don’t have any other plans at this time, but I’ll have fun figuring it out,” she said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mobil on Dougall Avenue in Windsor.