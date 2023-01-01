Windsor Regional Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023

Windsor Regional Hospital’s first baby of 2023 is a girl.

The little bundle of joy arrived at 1:24 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Mother Ashley Mears and father Nicolass Bessem say she doesn’t have a name just yet, but they’ve got a few in mind and they are taking some time to make sure they pick the right one. The first baby of 2023 was born at Windsor Regional Hospital at 1:24 a.m. in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (Source: WRH)

“The delivery was a little rough, but the staff here at Windsor Regional Hospital were fantastic,” says Mears. “The nurses have been great. We couldn’t be happier!”

The new baby weighed in at 8 pounds, 1 oz. and is happy and healthy.

She is Ashley’s fourth child. The family’s new addition will be joining two other sisters and a brother.