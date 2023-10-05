Windsor Regional Hospital to reinstate masking policy for staff

Windsor Regional Hospital is reinstating its masking policy for staff due to a “predicted increase” in COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses.

The hospital issued a news release Thursday stating all employees, professional staff and volunteers will be required to wear masks when within two metres of any patient unless there is physical barrier present effective Tuesday, Oct. 10.

WRH officials say additional personal protective equipment, such as gowns and eye protection, may be required for patients in additional precautions, or when a unit is experiencing an outbreak.

Signage will be posted on these rooms or units to let anyone who enters know about PPE requirements.

The hospital also recommends visitors mask up when within two metres of patients. With the exception of symptomatic patients, masking is not required in non-clinical areas, such as main lobbies, waiting areas, cafeterias and elevators.

“Masking is highly recommended for visitors and patients in waiting rooms and lounges in high-risk areas such as Dialysis, the Emergency Department and the Cancer Centre,” officials said in the release.

We continue to support those individuals who still choose to wear a mask at any time. All individuals who put on a mask should use a hospital-issued mask. Masks will be provided at hospital entrances.”

Hospital officials remind the community COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses continue to circulate. Residents are asked to continue to follow the advice of medical experts when it comes to masking if you ae not feeling well, and check in with your doctor about whether you’re due for vaccinations.