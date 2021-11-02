Windsor Regional Hospital recognized by Trillium Gift of Life Network for organ donation efforts

Windsor, Ont. -

Windsor Regional Hospital has been recognized with multiple awards for its efforts in integrating organ and tissue donating into end-of-life care.

During a Trillium Gift of Life Network awards broadcast, WRH received a Provincial Conversion Rate Award for meeting or exceeding the target rate of 64 per cent set by Ontario Health.

A conversion rate is the percentage of potential donors who went on to become actual donors.

“There is an incredible amount of team work involved in making organ and tissue donation a part of all patients’ end-of-life care. Being recognized with the Award of Excellence for exceeding a conversion rate of 63 per cent five years in a row is a tremendous honour. It recognizes all of behind-the-scenes work and consistent commitment by our multidisciplinary team toward the implementation of donation leading practices to provide patients with the best end-of-life care possible,” said Dr. Natalie Malus, Medical Director, Intensive Care Unit, who accepted the awards on WRH’s behalf.

“This award also speaks to the generosity of those families who in a time of tragedy, are able to give the amazing gift of life. This calendar year, Windsor Regional Hospital has had numerous donors who have allowed many lives to be saved or enhanced.”

In addition, WRH also received awards the Award of Excellence for meeting or exceeding the provincial target rate for four or more years in a row and the Eligible Approach Rate Award for hospitals that meet or exceed the target of a 90 per cent eligible approach rate. The award recognizes hospitals for demonstrating leading practices by having discussions with eligible patients and their families at end of life.

Intensive Care Unit staff nurse Jean Meloche also received the Hospital Donation Champion Award, granted to healthcare professions who are advocates for donation. Meloche is one of only nine Ontario professionals who were recognized with the award.

“I would like to thank our brave families and patients for allowing us to stand with them during their donation journeys,” said Meloche. “A huge shout-out and thanks to the entire ICU team and know that each member of our team plays a very important role in the organ donation process and I’m very privileged to say that I work with the best people.”

Dr. Malus called Meloche “a true champion of organ and tissue donation” with her enthusiasm and advocacy.

There are more than 1,500 people on the waitlist for a lifesaving organ transplant, and every three days, someone will die waiting. More than 90 per cent of Ontario residents support donation, however, only 35 per cent have formally registered, WRH says.

“WRH has made an outstanding contribution to organ and tissue donation in Ontario and this award is a reflection of that important work,” says Judy Linton, Chief Nursing Executive & Clinical Institutes and Quality Programs Executive. Ontario Health. “The collaboration and partnership Ontario Health (TGLN) has with our hospitals is critical to saving lives and we are so appreciative of their ongoing commitment. Every Ontarian has the opportunity to demonstrate their support for this life-saving work by registering their consent to donate organs and tissue at BeADonor.ca.”

One donor can save up to eight lives, and enhance the lives of up 75 people through tissue donation.

Visit BeADonor.ca to register.