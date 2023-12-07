WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor Regional Hospital makes masks mandatory for visiting patients

    Windsor Regional Hospital Ouellette Campus in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor) Windsor Regional Hospital Ouellette Campus in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor)

    Windsor Regional Hospital is stepping up its mask policy heading into the peak of the respiratory illness season.

    Effective Friday, Dec. 8 at 12:01 a.m., anyone visiting a patient in hospital must wear a mask while visiting in a patient’s room. Patients must also wear a mask when outside of their designated bed space as much as tolerated.

    “Windsor Regional Hospital is taking on this proactive approach because we have historically seen an increase in respiratory illness and outbreak during the first two weeks of January - immediately following holiday gatherings,” said a news release from the hospital.

    Hospital officials say they are asking for the public’s help in protecting our vulnerable patients.

    “You can spread viruses to vulnerable individuals even before you start to feel sick,” said Erika Vitale, WRH’s director of infection control. “Wearing a mask when in close contact, such as in a patient’s room, is a simple measure that can reduce the risk to everyone.”

    WRH staff have been masking within two metres of patients since mid-October.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News