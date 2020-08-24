WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Regional Hospital’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing blitz at the St. Clair College Sportsplex helped make a new single-day testing record.

WRH hospital says the 418 people who attended the drive-thru testing combined with the 240 tested at the Ouellette Campus assessment centre broke hospital staffs’ record for a total of 658 tests.

Through the support and approval of Ontario Health, the hospital started to provide testing to anyone seeking a test during a two-day drive-thru testing blitz at the St. Clair College Sportsplex and will be followed by further testing inside the facility in September.

The nasal swabs are available for anyone who wishes to be tested for COVID-19, WRH says.

Officials said the new site is in response to an increased demand in tests ahead of schools reopening in September as well as people returning from summer vacation.

The drive-thru testing will continue Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WRH then plans to use the Sportsplex for a second COVID-19 testing centre in September.