WINDSOR ONT. -- A local realty office is giving the gift of turkey this holiday season.

The sixth annual Angie Goulet and Associates Turkey Dinner Giveaway had to adjust this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of hundreds of people picking up their boxes, people registered online and more than 90 volunteers were tasked with delivering turkey dinners to 1,000 families in Windsor.

Only a limited number of volunteers were allowed on-site to prepare the bags while volunteer couriers would drive-thru to pick up the donations and bring them to their final destinations.

Co-organizer Monique Ritz says it costs about $25,000 to make the event happen. But donors have come through for the event she couldn’t imagine letting the pandemic get in the way.

“We love doing it,” she said. “It is our favourite thing to do, come together not only as a team but as a community and really, it makes you feel so good to give to people. So that’s why we do it every year and we just, our hearts could not handle not doing it this year.”

The packages included a frozen turkey, a 10lbs bag of potatoes, all the fixings and a coupon for a free Domino’s pizza.