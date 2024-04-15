Windsor ranks high on dopest cities list

WINDSOR
Windsor

    A new ranking by food delivery platform Uber Eats puts Windsor among the top cities in the province for ordering cannabis.

    On Monday, the company published a series of weed-related lists ahead of April 20 — commonly known as 420 Day in celebration of cannabis culture.

    According to the platform, the budding industry sees Windsor round out the top five cities ordering the most cannabis in the province. Mississauga tops the list, followed by Kitchener, and then Milton.

    Top Five Dopest Cities:

    1. Mississauga

    2. Kitchener

    3. Milton

    4. Kingston

    5. Windsor

    In a news release, the company points to cannabis deliveries through Uber Eats as helping to combat the illegal market, still accounting for more than 40 per cent of non-medical cannabis sales in Ontario.

