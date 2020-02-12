WINDSOR -- The Windsor Public Library is celebrating the official opening of a newly-renovated branch in south Windsor.

The expanded Budimir Branch at 1310 Grand Marais Road West will officially open on Friday, Feb. 14 at a 1 p.m.

“Budimir is one of the most popular and busy library branches in the city,” says Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “This project was long overdue and one all South Windsor was anxiously waiting for. We have been working hard to refresh, renew and revitalize our library system and I know young families, students, seniors – everyone – will benefit from this tremendous space.”

The 6,000-square foot expansion includes more customer space, additional resources and materials and a technology hub.

The Budimir community is invited to attend the 1 p.m. event, meet staff, tour the branch and enjoy refreshments and activities.

Design of the $3.5-million project was finalized in May 2018 and construction began in April 2019.

Library officials say there was minimal downtime of library service with the only closure coming with the fusion between the new addition and the existing structure.

The Nikola Budimir Memorial Public Library opened in 1966, after Nikola Budimir purchased the site for the library.

Originally 9,395 square feet, with the addition and renovation, Budimir is now over 15,000 square feet, making it the largest facility in the Windsor Public Library system since the temporary move of Central Branch to the Paul Martin Building.