WINDSOR, ONT. -- Sixteen constables accepted their badges Friday at a presentation ceremony officially welcoming them to the Windsor police force.

The Fourth Class Constables received their badges from Chief Pam Mizuno with their friends, family, and co-workers in virtual attendance.

While the Badge Presentation Ceremony looked different from years past, a tweet from the Windsor Police Service said the pride the constables felt, along with their responsibility to the community is the same.