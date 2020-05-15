Windsor Police Service welcomes 16 new officers
Published Friday, May 15, 2020 2:23PM EDT Last Updated Friday, May 15, 2020 2:28PM EDT
New Windsor constables receive their badges at badge presentation ceremony in Windsor Ont., on Friday May 15 2020 (courtesy Windsor Police Service)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Sixteen constables accepted their badges Friday at a presentation ceremony officially welcoming them to the Windsor police force.
The Fourth Class Constables received their badges from Chief Pam Mizuno with their friends, family, and co-workers in virtual attendance.
While the Badge Presentation Ceremony looked different from years past, a tweet from the Windsor Police Service said the pride the constables felt, along with their responsibility to the community is the same.
