Windsor police seize $36K in drugs following raid at downtown magic mushroom shop

An illegal magic mushroom dispensary in Windsor was raided for the second time Tuesday, police arrested one employee and have a warrant out for the arrest of the business owner.

Windsor police executed the search warrant around 12:30 p.m. at Fun Guyz on Ouellette Avenue. Officers seized a “large quantity of drugs” with a total street value of more than $36,000.

Police say the following drugs and property were seized as part of the search:

1191g of dry psilocybin

22, 1mg vape cartridges

One bottle liquid psilocybin

178 Chocolate Bars

152 Bottles of capsules

97 packages of Gummies

11 packages of 100mg tea bags

$270.00 Canadian Currency

Two televisions used to display product prices

One computer monitor used to show surveillance camera footage

DVR system for surveillance cameras

iPad used to track sales

Window advertisement signage

The store appears to have reopened since the most recent raid.

The dispensary was first raided on July 7, just one day after the store front sprouted up downtown. The Windsor police Drugs and Guns Unit launched the investigation after hearing complains from community members. One person was charged and drugs and property were seized.

Since, there have been a string of raids at magic mushroom shops in Ontario, including stores in London and Brampton.

Officers arrested a 22-year-old employee at the Windsor store Monday, he has been charged with possession of a schedule substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say the business owner is currently wanted on an arrest warrant from the first search at the dispensary.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com