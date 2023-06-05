Windsor police seek suspect in sexual assault involving youth

Windsor police are looking to identify a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl and stole from her at a Walkerville park Saturday night.

Officers responded to the call involving a female youth around 10 p.m. Police say the victim was at a park in the 1000 block of Ypres Avenue when she was approached by a strange man. After a brief conversation, police say the man sexually assaulted her and stole several of her possessions.

He then fled the park on a bicycle.

Police describe the suspect as a white man between 30 and 40 years old. He is about 5’8” to 5’11” with a slender to medium build. He had a slender face with a cleft chin, short hair, muscular calves and hairy legs.

At the time of the incident he was wearing an off-coloured white hat (with no logos), a white short sleeve t-shirt, beige shorts that reached his knees, and black shoes.

The Major Crimes Unit has launched an investigation and are asking everyone who lives in the area of Optimist Memorial Park to check their surveillance or dashcam video between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 3 for any evidence relating to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com