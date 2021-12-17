Windsor police search for suspect in Dougall Ave. store robbery

Windsor, Ont. -

Windsor police are investigating a retail store robbery where the suspect allegedly brandished a knife and threatened the employees before fleeing on foot.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is seeking information that may assist in the investigation.

Police say on Saturday, Dec. 4 around 10 a.m. officers responded to a robbery report at a store in the 3900 block of Dougall Avenue.

The male suspect went into the store and stole a quantity of merchandise, police say.

As he was leaving the store, the suspect produced a knife and threatened the safety of the employees, police say. He then fled the area on foot headed northbound on Dougall Avenue.

There were no physical injuries reported from the incident.

Police describe the suspect as a white man wearing a black coat, black pants, dark coloured running shoes, dark coloured baseball hat and a surgical mask.

The Major Crime Unit continues to investigate and is asking anyone in the area of the 3900 block of Dougall Ave. with surveillance to check their footage for any possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4839, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com