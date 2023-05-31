Windsor police search for missing woman

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman who has been missing since Friday.

Police say Sahra, 37, was last seen at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 26.

Officers say she was last seen wearing a tan-coloured shirt, black pants and a bag. She is about 115 lbs.

If anyone has seen Sahra or knows her whereabouts, please contact the Windsor Police immediately at 519-258-6111.