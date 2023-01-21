Windsor police remind drivers to slow down after two more stunt driving charges laid

Windsor police say some people “aren’t getting the message” to slow down after two more drivers were caught stunt driving.

A driver clocked speeding 97 km/h in a 50 km/h zone Friday had their licence suspended and vehicle seized.

“Stunt driving places everyone at risk,” police said on social media.

Officers issued another plea for those on the roads to slow down after a second driver was caught going 130 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

In Ontario, driving 40 km/h over the speed limit in zone less than 80 km/h, can be charged with stunt driving.

A stunt driving charge comes with a 30-day roadside driver’s licence suspension, and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.