    • Windsor police release video footage of three suspects wanted in multiple carjackings

    Windsor police are turning to the public for help identifying three suspects who allegedly used a noxious substance to remove drivers out of their vehicles in multiple carjackings over the weekend.

    Officers responded to two carjackings and two attempted vehicle robberies around the city on Saturday and Sunday. Police say in each case, a suspect walked up to the driver’s side window, assaulted the driver and tried to steal the car.

    Three of the victims were sprayed in the face with a noxious substance, police say.

    The incidents occurred at the following locations:

    • 300 block of Tecumseh Road East at 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 4
    • 300 block of Tuscarora Street at 5 a.m. on Nov. 4
    • 2500 block of Lincoln Road at 6 a.m. on Nov. 4
    • 1400 block of Holburn Street at 3 a.m. on Nov. 5

    Members of the Windsor Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit have since obtained surveillance footage of three suspects leaving a grey Grand Caravan believed to have been used in the robberies.

    The van was reported stolen on Nov. 1 and police say it was involved in a minor hit-and-run two days later in a parking lot in the 900 block of Ottawa Street.

    Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com 

