Windsor police officer retires amid allegations of misconduct

A Windsor police officer has retired amid allegations of misconduct.

Constable Dale Roorda was facing numerous charges under the Police Services Act.

Windsor Police confirmed Thursday Roorda was facing charges of neglect of duty, discreditable conduct, and three counts of insubordination.

The charges have now been stayed because Roorda has decided to retire from his position, according to WPS and the Windsor Police Association.

WPA President, Kent Rice, told CTV News on Thursday Roorda had more than 30 years experience and he was eligible to retire.

Rice said Roorda chose to leave his profession instead of facing a public trial, which might have been difficult to win and certainly would have been upsetting to the officer and his family.

Because Roorda has retired and is no longer a member of the WPS, Rice declined to provide CTV News with the allegations against him.