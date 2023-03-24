Windsor police officer guilty of discreditable conduct for donation to Freedom Convoy

A Windsor police officer was found guilty of discreditable conduct for his donation to the Freedom Convoy.

Const. Michael Brisco, 44, was convicted of the single charge during a Police Services Act hearing on Friday.

Hearing adjudicator retired OPP Sgt. Morris Elbers says the evidence was “overwhelming” that Brisco was an employee of the Windsor Police Service even though he was on a forced unpaid leave of absence for not complying with the WPS vaccine directive.

Elbers then ruled Brisco’s donation to the Freedom Convoy after it was declared illegal “enabled” the protests to continue which “made it difficult” for the officers managing it in Windsor and Ottawa.

