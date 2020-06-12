WINDSOR, ONT., -- A Windsor police officer is facing charges after a fraud complaint involving prescription medication at a local pharmacy.

Officers were called to a Windsor pharmacy after receiving the complaint on Thursday.

During the investigation, it was determined that the identified suspect was a member of the Windsor Police Service.

Officers say they determined that two separate criminal offences had taken place regarding the involved documents on two separate dates.

The suspect officer was off-duty during each of the alleged incidents.

Later in the day, investigators found and arrested the suspect without incident.

Issam Salame, a Windsor constable with 13 years seniority, is charged with two counts of uttering forged documents.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Oct. 16 at 9:30 a.m.

The member was on leave from active duty at the time of the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.