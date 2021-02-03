WINDSOR, ONT. -- Two people were sent to the hospital Tuesday after five men broke into a home using blunt objects as weapons, police say.

Windsor police responded to the 1300 block of Pierre Avenue for a home invasion Tuesday around 6 p.m.

The Forensic Identification Unit and Canine Unit attended the scene.

There were six adult victims involved in the incident, two were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they received information that five men attended a residence with blunt objects used as weapons. There were no descriptions of the suspects provided.

A stolen vehicle described as a silver Chevrolet was located in the area of the incident, police say.

Investigators are seeking information or video footage related to the vehicle to determine if it may have been involved in the incident.

The Major Crime Unit continues to investigate and is asking those in the area with surveillance to review their footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com