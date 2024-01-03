WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor police looking for fraud suspect

    Windsor police say the woman seen in this photo is wanted on 12 charges including fraud. Jan. 3, 2023. (Source: Windsor police) Windsor police say the woman seen in this photo is wanted on 12 charges including fraud. Jan. 3, 2023. (Source: Windsor police)

    Windsor police are hoping the public can help identify a fraud suspect.

    According to police, the woman seen in the photo used a fraudulent driver’s license to try and finance the purchase of two new vehicles.

    The suspect is wanted on a total of 12 charges, including two counts of fraud over $5,000 and two counts of identity theft.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).

