Windsor police look for suspect following stabbing Saturday

Windsor police are looking to the public for help in locating a suspect following a stabbing Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to a call regarding a stabbing at a motel in the 2600 block of Howard Avenue.

Upon arrival, the victim with a stab wound was located and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An altercation allegedly began between the victim and unknown suspect inside the motel room where the suspect stabbed the victim with a knife.

The suspect is described as:

Black male

Approximately 35 years of age

Medium build

Last seen wearing a black tracksuit and black jacket

Police are asking people in the vicinity to check their security cameras or report any suspicious activity to the Major Crimes Unit 519-255-6700, ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers.