Windsor police look for suspect following stabbing Saturday

    Windsor police are looking to the public for help in locating a suspect following a stabbing Saturday afternoon.

    Police responded to a call regarding a stabbing at a motel in the 2600 block of Howard Avenue.

    Upon arrival, the victim with a stab wound was located and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    An altercation allegedly began between the victim and unknown suspect inside the motel room where the suspect stabbed the victim with a knife.

    The suspect is described as:

    • Black male
    • Approximately 35 years of age
    • Medium build
    • Last seen wearing a black tracksuit and black jacket

    Police are asking people in the vicinity to check their security cameras or report any suspicious activity to the Major Crimes Unit 519-255-6700, ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers

