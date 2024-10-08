Windsor police investigating two Windsor school break-ins

The Windsor Police Service is investigating two break-ins that took place at schools in the city last week.

Just before 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 3, police responded to an incident at an elementary school in the 3500 block of Melbourne Road.

When they arrived, officers found two damaged windows.

A few hours later, at 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 4, police were called to another incident at an Islamic high school in the 1600 block of Alexis Avenue. Police said there was damage found inside the school, which was posted to social media by the National Council of Canadian Muslims.

In the post, security footage was shown. Three people can be seen causing damage.

In the post, the council released the following statement:

We are aware and deeply disturbed by the violent incident that affected the Windsor Islamic High School last week in Windsor, Ontario.

In short, security footage shows three individuals breaking into the school during closing hours to deliberately cause a significant amount of vandalism and property damage.

We are in touch with all parties on the ground, including the school and Windsor authorities.

We urge authorities and leaders to investigate this incident thoroughly, particularly from a hate crimes angle.

Our children deserve to be safe. Schools are supposed to be places of safety and learning.

We will have more to say as the situation evolves.

The Windsor police posted on X, saying there is no evidence at this time that the incidents are connected or motivated by hate towards any group of people.

The investigation is ongoing.

Nearby businesses and homes are asked to look at their surveillance and dash cam footage for evidence that could assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers online.