Windsor police investigate shots-fired incident in city’s west end
Windsor police are investigating a ‘shots-fired’ incident after finding three shell casings in the middle of a west Windsor road.
It happened at 6:32 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Campbell and College Avenues.
Police believe the suspect was possibly shooting a firearm straight up into the sky.
No one is in custody and police say there are no injuries as a result of the incident.
A Windsor police forensics unit is investigating on scene.
