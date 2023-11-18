WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor police investigate shots-fired incident in city’s west end

    Windsor Police

    Windsor police are investigating a ‘shots-fired’ incident after finding three shell casings in the middle of a west Windsor road.

    It happened at 6:32 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Campbell and College Avenues.

    Police believe the suspect was possibly shooting a firearm straight up into the sky.

    No one is in custody and police say there are no injuries as a result of the incident.

    A Windsor police forensics unit is investigating on scene.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News