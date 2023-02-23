Windsor police identify outstanding suspects in violent Glengarry Ave assault

Windsor police have identified two suspects in connection to a violent assault where a man was “severely beaten” at an apartment on Glengarry Avenue earlier this month.

The Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation on Feb. 6, after four suspects forced their way into an apartment in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue and beat a man with a metal object.

Police say two other victims were also robbed of their personal items.

The victim was treated at the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, police say.

Three other suspects in connection with this incident have already been arrested and charged.

Police are now searching for William James Dean, 52, who is wanted on charges of aggravated assault with an offensive weapon, two counts of robbery, uttering death threats, and failure to comply with a release order.

He is described as white, approximately 5’10” tall, with a medium build, blue eyes, and greyish hair.

Jesseca St. Louis, 35, is also wanted on charges of aggravated assault with an offensive weapon and two counts of robbery. She is white, approximately 5’4”, with a thin build, green eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com