WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor police hold RIDE check: more than half of drivers stopped receive tickets or notices

    Windsor Police Services car. (File) Windsor Police Services car. (File)

    Windsor Police Service held a RIDE check in Windsor and Amherstburg Friday night.

    Out of the 100 vehicles police checked, 53 were given tickets and other notices.

    One driver was arrested for impaired driving.

    Police are urging motorists to drive safely this holiday season, and are reminding drivers to never drink and drive.

