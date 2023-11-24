Windsor police getting almost $900,000 to help combat car thefts

The Ontario government is giving the Windsor Police Service $899,749.98 over three years to help combat and prevent auto thefts in Windsor-Essex.

The funding is part of the government’s new Preventing Auto Thefts (PAT) Grant program designed to support new and enhanced crime-fighting measures that focus on prevention, detection, analysis and enforcement

“We have listened to the increasing concerns of citizens and law enforcement and I am happy to announce this new program and significant funding to help address this issue in our community,” said Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie.

In total, 21 police projects across the province are receiving funding for a total investment of $18 million over three years in the fight against auto theft.

“Every 14 minutes a vehicle is stolen in Ontario and this investment will give police services the tools they need to successfully fight auto theft across the province,” said Solicitor General Michael Kerzner. “This grant will enable police services to work with law enforcement and logistics partners to enhance prevention, improve investigations and gather evidence to hold criminals accountable.”

The PAT grant is one of several measures underway to fight auto theft. Earlier this year, Ontario announced the Organized Crime Towing and Auto Theft Team to help police services identify, disrupt and dismantle organized crime networks.

In addition, the government also announced the creation of the Major Auto Theft Prosecution Response Team to help police prepare and prosecute complex cases. Ontario is also exploring opportunities to combat vehicle thefts by partnering with Canada Border Services Agency, Royal Canadian Mounted Police and shipping container and rail companies.

“Auto theft is one of the most significant problems facing our community. Earlier this year, the Windsor Police Service and our law enforcement partners dismantled a sophisticated auto theft ring, resulting in the recovery of 138 stolen vehicles valued at over $9 million” said Windsor Police Chief Jason Bellaire.

Bellaire said the new funding will help police more comprehensively invest in preventative measures to protect the community and reduce crime.

“The additional resources will enable us to grow our Auto Theft Unit, establish vital new community partnerships, and launch public awareness initiatives to ensure people don’t fall victim to this type of crime,” said Bellaire.