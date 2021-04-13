WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police continue to investigate a series of hate motivated crimes as two more flags with swastika symbols were found around the city.

On Thursday, April 8 around 4:15 p.m. officers attended a building in the 2100 block of Byng Road for a report of a hate crime.

Police say a paper sign that resembled a Canadian flag with the maple leaf replaced by a swastika symbol was found on the premise.

Around 5 p.m., officer attended a residence in the 800 block of Riverside Drive West for a similar report with a similar sign posted on the front lawn.

Police say that sign was discovered Tuesday, April 6.

Officers responded to similar reports Tuesday and Wednesday that same week after flags with the swastika symbol had been posted at the Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare campus on Prince Road and at a property in the 300 block of Tecumseh Road.

Police say the Windsor Police Service Morality Unit is actively investigating the incidents and is seeking the public’s help with any information.

“The Windsor Police Service denounces all criminal acts, especially those that promote hatred toward anyone,” a WPS news release says. “They have a harmful impact on victims as well as the community. These crimes will not be tolerated and the Windsor Police works closely with our community partners to eliminate these incidents from our communities.”

Police are asking anyone in the area of 2100 block of Byng Road and 800 block of Riverside Drive West with surveillance cameras to check their footage for any suspicious persons or activity.

Those with information are asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4343 or ext. 400 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com