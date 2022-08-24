Windsor police continue search for fourth assault suspect

Windsor police have arrested a third suspect believed to be involved in a downtown assault, one man remains wanted.

On Tuesday, Aug. 2 patrol officers responded to the 400 block of Glengarry Avenue around 2 a.m. for an assault report. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the incident.

Police say investigators learned the victim, an adult man, was assaulted by four men.

Officers do not believe the victim and the suspects knew each other.

Since the incident, police arrested two of the men believed to be involved on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Police charged a 24-year-old and 25-year-old both from Windsor with assault causing bodily harm.

Police arrested a third suspect, a 23-year-old man also from Windsor on Tuesday. He is facing charges of assault causing bodily harm and robbery.

Officers continue to search for a fourth suspect, who wanted on an assault charge.

Police describe the 25-year-old as a Black man, 6'2", 160 lbs., slender build, brown eyes, and black hair.

Those with information on the man’s whereabouts are asked to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 or ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com